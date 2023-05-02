Kaman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Kaman Corp. (KAMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19,000 in its first quarter.
The industrial distribution aircraft components company posted revenue of $194.5 million in the period.
Kaman expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.
_____
