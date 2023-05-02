Littelfuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $88.7 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.64 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $609.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.20 to $3.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $607 million to $633 million for the fiscal second quarter.

