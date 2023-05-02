Livent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $114.8 million.
The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $253.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.2 million.
Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LTHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LTHM