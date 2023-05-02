The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Logitech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

May 2, 2023 at 6:27 a.m. EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $41.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $960.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $895.1 million.

