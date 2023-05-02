Logitech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $41.5 million.
The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $960.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $895.1 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGI