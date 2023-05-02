Match Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $120.8 million.
The media and internet company posted revenue of $787.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTCH