Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.2 million.
The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $263.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Mercury Systems expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 61 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $269.3 million to $289.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Mercury Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $990 million to $1.01 billion.
