MeridianLink: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. — COSTA MESA, Calif. — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, MeridianLink said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $79 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $307 million to $313 million.

