MeridianLink: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 2, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. EDT

COSTA MESA, Calif. — COSTA MESA, Calif. — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, MeridianLink said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $79 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $307 million to $313 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLNK

