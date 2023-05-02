Molson Coors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. — GOLDEN, Colo. — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $72.5 million.
The beer maker posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.35 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.
