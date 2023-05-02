The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 2, 2023 at 4:14 p.m. EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $278 million to $288 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

