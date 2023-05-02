Paycom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OKLAHOMA CITY — OKLAHOMA CITY — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $119.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.46 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $451.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $397 million to $399 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion.

