Paycom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY — OKLAHOMA CITY — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $119.3 million.
The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $451.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $397 million to $399 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion.
