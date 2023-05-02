Penumbra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. — ALAMEDA, Calif. — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $241.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.6 million.
Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.
