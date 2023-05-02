Perficient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.8 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $231.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $231 million to $237 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRFT

