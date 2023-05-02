Pfizer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.54 billion. The New York-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $18.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.96 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $67 billion to $71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

