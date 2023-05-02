RenaissanceRe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $572.9 million.
The insurance company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.93 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.
