Repligen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $28.8 million.
The drug developer posted revenue of $182.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181 million.
Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $720 million to $760 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN