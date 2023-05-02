Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $19.2 million.
The business development company posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $24.7 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $99.1 million.
