Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $516.8 million in its first quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $253.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.2 million.
