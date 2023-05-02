Scorpio Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO — MONACO — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $193.2 million.
The shipping company posted revenue of $384.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $377.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.9 million.
_____
