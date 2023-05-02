Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $61.9 million.
The packaging company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.
Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.1 billion.
_____
