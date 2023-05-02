Simon Property: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.03 billion, or $2.74 per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.80 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $451.8 million, or $1.38 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Simon Property expects full-year funds from operations to be $11.80 to $11.95 per share.

