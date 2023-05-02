Sprout Social: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its first quarter. The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sprout Social expects its per-share loss to be 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $78.6 million to $78.7 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprout Social expects full-year earnings in the range of 7 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $332 million to $333 million.

