Super Micro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported net income of $85.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.21 to $2.71.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $11 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

GiftOutline Gift Article