Andersons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio — MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $14.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The agriculture company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period.
Andersons shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.88, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.
