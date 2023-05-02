Tree.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $200 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $800 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

GiftOutline Gift Article