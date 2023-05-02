Voya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $83 million.
The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $261 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.1 million.
