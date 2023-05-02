Zebra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $150 million. On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $3.94 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.92 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.20 to $3.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBRA

GiftOutline Gift Article