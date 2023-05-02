Zimmer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. — WARSAW, Ind. — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $232.5 million.
The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.
Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.50 per share.
