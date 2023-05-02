How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/2/2023

Stocks closed lower as shares of beleaguered banks tumbled again and worries about the economy worsened.
The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Tuesday, and the Dow fell 367 points. Some of the sharpest drops came from smaller- and mid-sized banks. They’ve been under heavy scrutiny as the banking system shows cracks under the weight of much higher interest rates.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 48.29 points, or 1.2%, to 4,119.58.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 367.17 points, or 1.1%, to 33,684.53.
The Nasdaq composite fell 132.09 points, or 1.1% to 12,080.51.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.10 points, or 2.1%, to 1,732.11.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 49.90 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is down 413.63 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 146.08 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 36.88 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 280.08 points, or 7.3%.
The Dow is up 537.28 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,614.02 points, or 15.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 29.14 points, or 1.7%.