Trial set for drugmaker accused of profiting from government patents

The United States’ brawl with Gilead Sciences over ownership of an anti-HIV regimen will go to trial Tuesday, marking one of the government’s most muscular efforts to enforce its patents against a major drugmaker in recent years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Department of Health and Human Services sued Gilead in 2019, accusing it of infringing on patents obtained by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and converting the agency’s pioneering work into a multibillion-dollar corporate windfall. California-based Gilead, with a stock market value of roughly $100 billion, has fought back aggressively, arguing the CDC’s patents are invalid and winning a separate federal court ruling that the government breached contracts over research.

Activists and researchers say it is rare for the United States to go to such lengths to enforce its patents and are eyeing potential damages as a source of funds to expand access to the anti-HIV treatment.

“American people have paid twice for this drug,” said Christian Urrutia, a co-founder of advocacy group PrEP4All, referring to the government’s massive investment in research and the cost that Gilead charges for the drugs. “It’s a great opportunity for the government to step up and make sure that injustice is corrected.”

A Gilead spokesperson said that the government’s patents “are invalid, unenforceable and not infringed,” adding that the company invented the drugs used in the CDC’s regimen and that the concept of using them preventively was well known before the CDC’s research.

The Justice Department didn’t respond to a question on how much it is seeking in damages.

The dispute traces back to the mid-2000s, when CDC scientists found that a combination of two drugs used to treat HIV could effectively prevent the spread of the virus that causes AIDS. The regimen is known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, and the CDC contends that its researchers paved the way for the approach at a time others were skeptical it could work.

Gilead donated its drug, Truvada, for the CDC’s research at no cost. After results proved promising, the agency urged the company to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration to use Truvada for PrEP. The FDA granted it in 2012, partially relying on the CDC’s research, and the discovery kicked off a new use for Truvada. Then the partnership soured.

Gilead went on to make $6.7 billion from selling Truvada in the United States over about four years, according to the government’s lawsuit, with PrEP accounting for more than 60 percent of the demand in the first three months of 2019. The CDC had patents for PrEP over those years, but Gilead didn’t pay any royalties to the government.

“Gilead has repeatedly refused to obtain a license from the CDC to use the patented regimens” and “has profited from research funded by hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars,” the government claims in its lawsuit.

The company counters that its research agreements with the CDC required the government to “promptly notify” it of any inventions from the research. The CDC began preparing a patent application in 2006, and though it published numerous research papers disclosing a patent application, the agency didn’t directly notify Gilead until 2014, according to a ruling by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The ruling, in November, found the government breached its contract in research agreements with Gilead.

Gilead argues that the CDC’s delay in providing notice denied it the chance to “negotiate a relatively low-cost or royalty-free license” when government researchers first thought they had come up with an invention.

The company has also challenged the CDC’s patents. In February 2020, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board declined to review Gilead’s dispute, saying it hadn’t shown a “reasonable likelihood of prevailing.”

The trial over the government’s patent claim will be heard in the U.S. District Court in Delaware and is expected to last six days.

