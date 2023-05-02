Pfizer tops Q1 forecasts; vaccine sales slide as expected

Pfizer topped Wall Street expectations Tuesday even as sales of its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine crumbled in the first quarter.
Pfizer also is making the same shift for its market-leading COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, yet sales of the treatment surpassed $4 billion in the quarter.
Both the vaccine and treatment have generated billions in revenue for Pfizer over the last several quarters. But the drugmaker also produces a growing array of cancer treatments and other vaccines.
Pfizer, based in New York City, earned $5.54 billion in the first quarter, with adjusted results totaling $1.23 per share.
Revenue fell 29% to $18.3 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of 98 cents per share on $16.61 billion in sales, according to FactSet.
Pfizer also reaffirmed its forecast for full-year earnings to range between $3.25 and $3.45 per share. That forecast initially fell short of Wall Street expectations when Pfizer released it in January.
FactSet says analysts now expect earnings of $3.39 per share.
Company shares started climbing in early-morning trading.