The European Central Bank faces another tricky decision at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. It’s too early to call an end to the rate-hiking cycle as inflation remains way above target. But policymakers would be smart to slow the pace of tightening, giving themselves time to assess the impact of the substantial stimulus withdrawal they’ve implemented thus far.

A quarter-point increase in the official deposit rate, taking it to 3.25%, affords the most optionality, and has the happy coincidence of aligning with expectations in the futures market. The ECB really does need to remain flexible as growth in the euro area remains lackluster, coming in at just 0.1% in the first quarter. Slowing the pace of rate hikes from the half-point increments that have become the norm doesn’t necessarily have to mean a lower ultimate peak for borrowing costs — it could just take longer to get there.

It’ll be a close decision whether Thursday sees another half-point move, or caution about the outlook for growth and optimism about consumer prices prompts a quarter-point move. Either way, this week will see the seventh consecutive hike from a negative 0.5% starting point last July — but piling on the misery in large steps risks an avoidable policy error. The Federal Reserve is only expected to raise by a quarter-point on Wednesday. The US economy only expanded at a 1.1% annualized rate in the first quarter, a considerable slowing from the fourth-quarter pace of 2.6%. That ought to be a warning sign. The Bank of England is also forecast to hike by 25 basis points on May 11, having already followed the Fed in slowing the pace of tightening. The ECB is duty-bound to focus on euro area issues, but standing out as being the most aggressive major central bank on rates does come with complications — not least of which is the risk of an over-strong euro crimping exports.

Euro area inflation has turned down decisively from its peak of 10.6% in October, though it is still a long way from the 2% official ECB target. The main focus now is on record core prices excluding food and energy, which are still on an upward trajectory. Nonetheless, there are encouraging signs the battle may be turning in the ECB’s favor. Individual country inflation data from Germany, Belgium and Spain point to another lower print for the euro area headline rate in April. Banque Pictet & Cie SA Macroeconomic Research Head Frederik Ducrozet pointed out in a tweet last week that inflation expectations from European Commission surveys are declining across the board. Most importantly, retail and manufacturing companies say expectations for selling prices are falling fast. These seem to have peaked as well as in the services sector, which usually lags.

Bloomberg’s senior euro-area Economist David Powell points to the rising possibility of a hard landing, with annual euro M1 money supply growth turning further negative. March European Union credit data released on Tuesday is likely to show that availability of loans is drying up for households and businesses.

Interest rates aside, other substantive decisions likely won’t be taken until the June 15 quarterly economic review. An increase to the monthly pace of quantitative tightening is not expected until then. The bulk of the €1.3 trillion of the ECB’s generous banking system liquidity program, Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations, expires in June. So the ECB might have to consider a bridge operation in the interim to avoid any untoward liquidity constraints. The ECB has an operational review underway — the report is due later this year — on how to manage interest rates as excess liquidity dwindles. The BOE is again forging the way on thinking here with its smart, focused short-term repo facility.

There are plenty of sound reasons for the ECB to bide its time and slow — though not stop — its battle against inflation. As the risk of overtightening rises, a little bit of discretion might go a long way this week.

