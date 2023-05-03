Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central bankers have accumulated too much power. Often depicted, with some accuracy, as saviors for their ability to move quickly with force to alleviate economic and financial crises, a bit more consultation and deliberation wouldn’t hurt. There are limits to such authority and really tough questions are often asked far too late.

That is one underlying and largely overlooked message of a recent review into the Reserve Bank of Australia, which could be instructive for other monetary authorities. The evaluation’s more compelling points address the ability of top officials to rapidly deploy their arsenal of words and deeds to minimize the chances of dire outcomes. And how far out on a limb they should go in the name of heading off disastrous outcomes without being given a please-explain note. (Much initial attention focused on the independent panel’s recommendations — endorsed by the government — to create a new interest-rate setting panel, meet less often and hold media conferences after every meeting.) Having spent decades following central bankers, reading their speeches and parsing seemingly offhand remarks for deeper significance, the RBA examination boiled down to a disturbing and unspoken provocation. Should the most celebrated line in 21st century economics — Mario Draghi’s pledge at a London event to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro — have been allowed to happen? The European Central Bank president did consult widely before his remarks about doing something big, though not with any great specificity. Attendees at the investment conference in July 2012 weren’t expecting anything profound that day, though a sovereign debt crisis had been buffeting Europe for several years. Draghi’s remarks are seen as a signal event in the region’s modern history. Great firepower would be brought to bear to save the over-arching project of post-war European integration, of which the single currency was the most potent symbol. If the three person panel scrutinizing the RBA had its way, it’s contestable whether any Antipodean Draghi could have been so definitive in the moment, despite the subsequent lionization of the former ECB chief.

Aggressive risk management, a practice central banks have relied on to salvage financial systems and, in some instances, entire economic setups, was in the dock. The verdict was unflattering. An immediate issue was the performance of the RBA in the lead-up to and during the worst of the pandemic. But as the first formal probe into policymaking in years initiated by a senior minister with the clout to impose changes, it ought to be compulsory reading far from Sydney. The scathing conclusions may make it harder for the government to extend Governor Philip Lowe’s tenure.Like counterparts from Washington to London, Seoul and Jakarta, the RBA rolled out emergency measures throughout 2020 as a public health emergency threatened to morph into a financial calamity. The response had several key features: Controlling yields on government debt, something little tried outside Japan, quantitative easing and forward guidance. The latter manifested itself as a projection, with caveats, that rates might not increase until 2024. The RBA didn’t cover itself with a lot of glory and the panel faults both the bank brass and the board. (The benchmark rate was lifted in May 2022, the first step in an aggressive tightening campaign that continued with a controversial quarter point hike Tuesday.)

While the bank did canvas unconventional measures in 2019, when inflation was consistently below its 2-3% target, much of the study then was on quantitative easing. Yet in March 2020, the RBA board was presented with a package that included yield-curve control without a very detailed explanation of why that was now the preferred route or the risks associated with that approach. Nor did the board, mostly part-time generalists, ask too many questions. The RBA’s ultimate exit from YCC was sloppy and, in the bank’s own assessment, harmed its credibility.

Now, to the infamous projections of when rates would rise. That advice has been the source of much ridicule heaped on Lowe, some of which is very unfair. Astonishingly, the review found that the board didn’t receive any written briefings proposing calendar-based guidance before Lowe mentioned it in a speech in October 2020. Communication, written and verbal, has become a fundamental tool of policy since former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke elevated it into an artform in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Public policy, especially in a crisis, is always subjected to wisdom after the fact. The immediate risk of cataclysm is averted. Often, only central banks can achieve that. They can act independently and free of the prolonged legislative horse-trading that often comes with fiscal policy. It’s worth asking, though, whether that makes for the best outcome. Proximate problems are resolved, only to store up difficulties for the future. The review had this to say:

The approach of doing ‘whatever is necessary’ in a crisis is not unconditional. Selecting between options requires an understanding of how the tool or intervention works in practice, and how the various measures work together as a package... It requires the Reserve Bank Board to explicitly test the benefits and costs and to form a judgement about the net benefit, to assess the conditions for successful implementation, to test how different tools interact, and to judge how and when intervention should be stopped or reversed.

A tall ask in the midst of a meltdown, but not impossible. Lowe frequently says that his team did what they thought they must, and that it’s important not to forget the panic of the times. Horrendous levels of unemployment and prolonged contractions in gross domestic product were widely forecast, not to mention the prospect of many millions of deaths. Someone had to act, and the RBA did. Same with the Fed, the ECB, the Bank of England and a swag of emerging-market authorities. Perhaps officials learned the lessons of the 2007-2009 fiasco too well. Then, they were criticized for acting too slowly and in piecemeal fashion, at least until Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. failed in September 2008. The same mistakes weren’t going to be repeated. One problem is that too often questioning of these mighty institutions can be characterized as an attack on their independence and consequently shut down. That’s unfortunate because, at the end of the day, central banks derive their power from the political class. They are products, in one way or another, of legislation. In a book published last year, Bernanke reflected on advice to his successor Janet Yellen: “Congress is our boss.”

Despite the howls that followed the subprime meltdown, central banks, arguably, emerged with more clout and more expectations they will save the day than they had before. Monetary policy is often seen as a dry area when issues of accountability and delegated authority arise. That’s too bad. Society is asking more and more of central banks. They won’t be lucky enough to retreat any time soon to the relative obscurity of nudging rates up or down by a few basis points every couple of months.

The picking apart has begun Down Under. It may not stay there.

