Debt ceiling showdown: 5 possible outcomes

1 Biden and McCarthy make a deal

A deal between the president and speaker would be a positive outcome for financial markets, some experts say, but it would come with economic costs.

Biden and Democrats want a “clean” debt-limit bill — legislation to increase the government’s borrowing authority without preconditions. That would buoy Wall Street stocks and boost consumer confidence, said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at research company FWDBonds.

But lawmakers would have to revisit debt limit legislation again, probably within one or two years. That would mean another round of tense negotiations, possibly even before the 2024 presidential elections.

“Let’s just say the status quo in and of itself is disruptive,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

Investors also would cheer a deal if it included GOP-demanded spending cuts, Rupkey said. But spending cuts have their own economic costs.

The legislation passed by the House does not specify which federal programs could lose funding. Lawmakers might have to work that out through a separate budget process.

There would likely be a fierce debate over which federal programs to curb. Democrats have alleged that Republicans want to cut things like Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits. Millions of individuals and households rely on these programs, and cuts could erode consumer confidence and plunge millions of people into economic uncertainty. Many Republicans, though, say they want to leave those programs intact and instead focus on things like education, housing and environmental programs.

The timing of any deal is crucial, said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a D.C. think tank. An agreement sooner, rather than later, would prevent a lot of economic harm, he said. Waiting until the last minute would put investors through such a whirlwind that markets will suffer, Strain said.

