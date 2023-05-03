10x Genomics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. — PLEASANTON, Calif. — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its first quarter.
The life science technology company posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.8 million.
10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million.
