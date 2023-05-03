Accel Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2 million.
The company posted revenue of $293.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268 million.
Accel Entertainment shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.54, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.
_____
