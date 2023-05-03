Accel Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $293.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268 million.

Accel Entertainment shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.54, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

