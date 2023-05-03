ACRES Commercial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — UNIONDALE, N.Y. — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 52 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.32, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR

GiftOutline Gift Article