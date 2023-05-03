Adient: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.
Adient shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6.5% in the last 12 months.
