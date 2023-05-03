Advanced Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $30.9 million.
The maker of power-conversion products posted revenue of $425 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in June, Advanced Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to $1.25.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $430 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Advanced Energy shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $87.46, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.
