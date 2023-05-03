Albemarle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion. On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $10.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $10.32 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.93 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.75 to $25.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.8 billion to $11.5 billion.

Albemarle shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $172.91, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALB

GiftOutline Gift Article