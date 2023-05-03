Alkami: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PLANO, Texas — PLANO, Texas — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $60 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $62.5 million to $63.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $257 million to $261 million.

Alkami shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.32, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKT

GiftOutline Gift Article