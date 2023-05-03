Allied Motion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

Allied Motion shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.84, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.