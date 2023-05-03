Amarin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its first quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $86 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.
The company’s shares closed at $1.41. A year ago, they were trading at $2.73.
