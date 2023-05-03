Amedisys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $25.2 million.
The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $556.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $559.6 million.
Amedisys expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.14 to $4.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion.
Amedisys shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $78.63, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.
