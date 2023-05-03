Amedisys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $25.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $556.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $559.6 million.

Amedisys expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.14 to $4.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion.

Amedisys shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $78.63, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.

