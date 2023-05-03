APA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

APA shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.17, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.