APA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $242 million.
The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.
APA shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.17, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.
