Aspen Aerogels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter. The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.7 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $1.46 to $1.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $200 million to $250 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.25, a drop of 73% in the last 12 months.

