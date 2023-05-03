Astec Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $12.1 million.
The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $347.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.3 million.
Astec Industries shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.
