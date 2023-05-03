Avient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio — AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.9 million.
The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $845.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.4 million.
Avient shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.
