Barrett: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. — VANCOUVER, Wash. — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $819,000.
Barrett shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $82.53, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.
