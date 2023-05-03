Belden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $63.2 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The communications equipment company posted revenue of $641.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $690 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Belden expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion.

Belden shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.

