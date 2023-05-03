Berry Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.
The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $255 million in the period.
Berry Petroleum shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRY